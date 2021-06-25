Crescent City man arrested following McKinleyville shooting

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On Thursday, June 24 at about 10:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Chapparal Drive in McKinleyville for a report of multiple shots fired and a possible gunshot victim.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 23-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injury.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that a male suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Isreal Nathaniel Soria of Crescent City, arrived outside of the victim’s residence on Chapparal Drive and fired multiple shots into the residence, striking the victim.

While investigating, deputies received information that Soria had possibly fled into a backyard on the 1300 block of Silverado Street. Deputies responded to the area and located Soria. He was taken into custody without incident.

Soria was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of attempted murder (PC 664/187(a)), shooting at an inhabited dwelling (PC 246), assault with a firearm on a person (PC 245(A)(2)), carrying a loaded firearm to commit a felony (PC 25800), armed with a firearm in commission of a felony (PC 12022(a)(1)), conspiracy to commit a crime (PC 182(A)(1)) and attempted burglary (PC664/459).

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all assisting agencies, in addition to the many community members who assisted in providing information, leading to the successful apprehension of Soria.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

























































