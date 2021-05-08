Creamery District art installations Saturday

Arcata Playhouse

CREAMERY DISTRICT – As a partnership between artists and scientists, Playhouse Arts coordinated the collaboration of many minds to create art installations in the Creamery District that highlight the unique ecosystem of the Jolly Giant Creek.

Two new public art projects, a permanent sculpture installation and a mural project, will be installed in Creamery District on Saturday May 8. Both projects were made possible through partnerships with the California Arts Council, the City of Arcata and with generous donations from our community.

Over the past year, James Hildebrandt designed and created two 14-foot stainless steel sculptures, titled Homeward Leaping!

To develop his sculpture, Hildebrandt researched the ecosystem of the creek with help from local biologists and environmental activists. HSU student Frank J. Ongondo joined the Jolly Giant team to provide digital resources for the community. Working with the City of Arcata, these magnificent sculptures will be installed along the L Street Bike Path at Eighth and Ninth streets in the Creamery District.

While Hildebrandt built two massive sculptures, the Playhouse Education team partnered with local youth to create a mural featuring the Jolly Giant Creek. Sarah McKinney, Mackenzie Ridgwood and Haley Davis worked with students from Fieldbrook Elementary, and Redwood Coast Montessori to create a four-foot by 72-foot mural that will grace the fence along the L Street Bike Path in the Creamery District.

Each student completed a two foot by two foot section of the mural from their home through Zoom in the Fall of 2020. Through this partnership seventy students created a mural installation that depicts the plant and animal life that inhabit the Jolly Giant Creek.

On Saturday, May 8, students from the project, and sculpture collaborators will be invited to join the Creamery celebration to culminate this two year project. Local band Bandemonium will mark the beginning of the unveiling with music at 11:45 a.m. There will be brief speeches from project participants, more music by Bandemonium and free popcorn to enjoy while guests, and pedestrians join in the merriment of the new public artwork added to the Creamery District.

Creamery District businesses will be open.

