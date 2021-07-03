Crabs maintain impressive record

Richard LaPreziosa

Mad River Union

SAN LUIS OBISPO –Arcata was somewhat quieter last weekend as the sounds of bleacher stomping, heckling and cheers for the home team were temporarily absent as the Humboldt Crabs were on a rare road trip.

They were off to San Luis Obispo to play a formidable team, the Blues, who had an impressive record of 10-1 coming into the weekend.

The Crabs had just swept a mid-week two game series against the Redding Tigers, a team created just to play Humboldt and led by former Crab Rich Jameway, who played with the team in 2004.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

After the victorious series it was off to San Luis Obispo, and it started off with a bang in the form of a lead-off home run by Ethan Smith.

Crabs pitcher Kaden Riccomini had a strong game, pitching seven innings and only giving up two runs as Humboldt went on to take the series opener by a score of 8-3 and hand the Blues their second loss of the season.

And the Crabs would hang tough on Saturday with Luke Powell tying the game in the ninth inning with a triple. But the Blues had the last licks, and a fielding error helped them break the tie in the bottom of the ninth which gave them a 5-4 win.

And so Sunday’s game was a tie-breaker in itself. The Crabs started pitcher Owen Stevenson who allowed only two hits over 5 innings. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Gabe Giosso drove in two runs in the fifth inning, but the Blues would start chipping away. A two-run homer in the sixth made the score 3-2 and would be an omen that the long ball would be Humboldt’s undoing.

The Crabs to1ok their lead into the bottom of the eighth and had two out on the scoreboard when a guy named Vincent Bologna whacked the first pitch he saw over the fence for a two-run homer, putting the Blues on top 4-3, a lead they would hold on to and get the win.

But fear not Crabs fans, the team is still kicking butt. They hung tough and won a game on the road against an excellent team and hold an impressive record of 13 wins, 4 losses. They’re bringing the noise back to Arcata and they’re bringing the Crabgrass band with them so I hear.

It’s going to be a celebration of America this coming holiday weekend with the Crabs playing the Solano Mudcats Friday-Sunday. Wednesday they host the Petaluma Leghorns But Tuesday they play the Perth Heat Perth! That’s in Australia!

So you have time, beloved heckelers to get your Crocodile Dundee and Steve Irwin insults ready.















