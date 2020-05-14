Crabs suspend 2020 season

Mad River Union

ARCATA – In a letter to fans and friends, the Humboldt Crabs have cancelled this year's season. The letter:

It is with great dismay that the Humboldt Crabs Board of Directors announce the 2020 season has been suspended until local and state authorities allow live sports to resume. Humboldt County’s current Shelter-In-Place Order prohibits team sports, non-essential travel and large gatherings.

Without the ability to have players, opposing teams and fans we cannot realistically fulfill our mission of promoting family entertainment by providing high-quality summer baseball games to the public. If there is a sensible way to safely bring Crabs baseball to our fans, our players, our staff, and the youth of our community we will make every effort. But at this time and in the near-term, the risks outweigh the rewards.

We are grateful to our community of fans, sponsors and partners, staff, players, coaches, volunteers and everyone involved in Crabs baseball for their ongoing support. And we are forever grateful to our local health care workers for all they are doing to keep our community safe and healthy.

More information will follow within the next week that will answer any questions about tickets and sponsorships.
















