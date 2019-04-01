Crabbers brace for settlement impacts

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Commercial crabbers are bracing for what could be a shortened Dungeness season as talks on a whale entanglement lawsuit settlement continue.

The potential outcome of a lawsuit against the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) was cautiously discussed during a March 21 statehouse hearing.

Chaired by Senator Mike McGuire, the state’s Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture was told by DFW Director Chuck Bonham that a federal court lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity could reach a settlement soon.

Liability entanglement

In the talks are representatives of the plaintiff, the DFW and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA). Filed in 2017, the lawsuit seeks to hold the state liable for its management of the Dungeness crab fishery and the crab gear entanglements of whales and other marine animals.

The content of settlement talks is not disclosable but McGuire said fishermen need to know about the potential consequences of an agreement – including the possibility of the current crab season being shortened.

“There’s a great concern for livelihoods, it’s our top tier fishery,” he continued, asking for a meeting to be convened between “the department and those who would be impacted by the shortened season.”

Bonham said that he “spent quality time” with PCFFA boardmembers and “there was a little bit of cussing involved, some directed at me.”

The outcome of a settlement will be impactful to the industry but Bonham told the joint committee that litigating is “an even greater risk to certainty and stability in the fleet.”

Thirty-one West Coast whale entanglements were confirmed in 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That’s a favorable result compared to the peaks seen in 2015 and 2016, when 50 and 48 entanglements were confirmed. But prior to 2014, there were less than 10 entanglements per year on average.

Continuing a recent trend, the California coast was where most of the 2017 entanglements were observed and confirmed, accounting for 26 of them.

A 2018 report will be released soon and has been described as showing an increase in confirmed entanglements, with the majority of them in California.

Dungeness, Frankenfish

This year’s Dungeness crab season is expected to yield less value than last year’s banner season, which had a total of $69.7 million worth of landings. Bonham said this year’s value “will be a little off of that.”

In a later presentation, DFW Program Manager Sonke Mastrup reported that the North Coast region’s commercial crab landings are “quite a bit less” than those of the central region, which is the opposite of what occurred last year.

But improvement is expected for the upcoming commercial Chinook salmon season. The wet winters of this year and last improved water flows and although there are intermittent breaks in fishing time to ensure adequate Klamath and Sacramento River salmon runs, fishermen will have more opportunity than last year.

Noah Oppenheim, the PCFFA’s executive director, said the improved salmon season will be a “bright spot” but the “hijacking of the federal policy apparatus, in particular at the (U.S.) Department of the Interior, delivering more water away from fish, has been wreaking havoc.”

He added, “If we don’t take action here in California to take back our process, we could lose it all – and that’s not an exaggeration.”

Oppenheim said another “federal folly” is the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of GMO salmon importation. “For the first time, a product genetically engineered for excessive growth is going to be, potentially, in our markets,” he continued.

He said that unless labelling is required for imported GMO salmon, consumers won’t be able to know that they’re buying a “Frankenfish.”

‘Slow to grow’

Although ocean conditions have improved for salmon, fisheries managers and fishermen are concerned about their recent unpredictability. And mariculture has also been affected.

During a presentation on aquaculture, Greg Dale, the operations manager of Coast Seafoods and a county Harbor District commissioner, said Humboldt Bay oyster farming has been less productive in recent years.

“Shellfish have been slow to grow for the last three years, maybe more – they’re thin,” he continued. “I’m sure other species in the ocean are in the same place, we see it first and generally, a few years later we see it come out in salmon and other species that depend on primary productivity.”

But he added that recent weather has been favorable and “we’re hoping it will turn the ocean around.”

Also during the hearing, the process of distributing $25.8 million in federal disaster relief money for the state’s 2015 to 2016 Dungeness season was updated. Relief payments could be paid out as early as this May.















