Crab Gab: Red Nectar Ale comes home

It’s a homecoming of all sorts. HumBrews, that place we all love to dance in, is a longtime sponsor of the Crabs.

Now that the Humboldt Brewing Company name, and most importantly, its well known tipple, Red Nectar Ale, have come home, the Crabs have gotten another sponsor.

On Friday, July 23 the special events calendar at the ballpark proclaims, The Return of Humboldt Brewing Company.

Andy Ardell, owner of HumBrews, managed to purchase back the beer name and the company name after it had been sold off to a corporation.

Red Nectar Ale is being produced again on the same equipment that it was decades ago. That that equipment and a brewer who used it then are now at Six Rivers Brewery in McKinleyville is a testament to the brother and sisterhood of local brewers. Carlos Sanchez works at Six Rivers now but the memory of Red Nectar Ale hasn’t left him.

Those who remember it will be happy that it is on tap at HumBrews and will be on tap Friday at the ball park.

In fact, since Tracy Mac, board member and one of the hardest working women in the ball park, took over the beer organizing, all the beers on tap are local.

“That hadn’t happened in 10 years,” she said. The beer list changes with availability but the localness remains the same.

“They’re calling me the beer wrangler,” she said with a laugh.

Ardell is a fan who can say that he once threw out the first pitch. “It was a knuckleball,” he explained. Baseball runs in his family. “My nephew pitched against the Crabs two years ago. He pitches for Cal Berkeley now,” he said.

Ardell will be at the park on Friday with swag, coozies, and shirts to celebrate the return.

Should be a great night – Red Nectar Ale and the World Famous Crabgrass Band is playing. Cheers!
















