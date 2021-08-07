Crab Gab: Beer Team rocks the Crabs bar

“By the time some customers get down the walkway and around the cement wall, their beers of choice are on the counter,” Nik Croinex said.

Croinex is the newest member of the Beer Team at the ball park. It’s his first year and it’s obvious that he is loving it but it is also obvious that he is somewhat in awe of the Beer Goddesses.

Yes, that’s right, goddesses. The three women who pour the beer have the embroidered shirts to prove that claim.

Giuliana (Julie) Stagnoli and Vicki Walker keep the beer flowing next to the snack bar. Vicki’s daughter, Kylie Walker, pours beer and cider at the third base bar. All three agree that it’s a great gig. “Everybody wants this job,” Stagnoli said. It would have been her 20th year if not for the lack of a season last year. Vicki Walker is in her fifth year and Kylie Walker in her first year. “I’m a rookie,” Kylie Walker said.

The fans are fans of the beer goddesses. Many drop by just to talk or catch up. Croinex has noticed this. “Even though words are exchanged, it’s rarely their order.”

Except for the beer pick of the week, the beer team knows what each fan is likely to order anyway.

“You get to know people’s favorites but with all the new beers sometimes they switch it up,” Vicki Walker said.

The beer bar also sells wine, new this year. On Wine Wednesdays there is a separate table but on other days it is sold at the bar.

“We’ve got wine and cider this year,” Stagnoli said.

“The cider is really popular,” Vicki Walker chimed in.

“We’ve got a lot of happy fans,” Kylie Walker added.

Croinex is a special education teacher at Hydesville Elementary School. He’s that guy standing at the entrance of what the women call the Beer Garden. He’ll check identifications and hand out wrist bands.

“It’s a lot smoother to have someone check before they get to the counter and I can mitigate the line,” he said.

He also changes out kegs, a big job when so much beer is sold. “I get my steps in,” he said cheerfully. Croinex is following in the steps of James Nowell, who was what Stagnoli called, “the main guy,” for 12 years.

“James could take out a keg and change it in seven seconds,” Croinex said.

Croinex knew Nowell because he took his Bouvier des Flandres, Sasha Sweet, to be groomed at Muddy Paws where Nowell worked. “He loved Sasha,” he said.

The beer servers do know many of their customers by name but even more of them by what they drink.

“One guy last night bought 18 beers for the band,” Stagnoli said. When asked who that was, she answered, “I don’t know his name but I know what beer he drinks.”

(The Crab Grass Band members have shirts that say on the back, “Buy the band a beer.”)

Speaking of thanking someone, remember that these women come straight from work on weekdays, then work at the bar and clean up afterwards. The Beer Team members are real essential workers. A big thank you and something in the tip jar would not go amiss.















