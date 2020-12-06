COVID scourge steeply surging

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – COVID-19 is surging and what Humboldt’s health officer has described as a “steep climb in cases” has moved the county into the state’s highest risk category, effecting new restrictions and a curfew.

Disease is spreading at an unprecedented pace nationally, statewide and now, locally. Humboldt saw 122 cases confirmed last week, including 31 cases on November 26. The county had a case total of 850 as of the end of last week and there were two more hospitalizations, bringing that total to 43.

It’s part of a statewide coronavirus surge. California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled since mid-November, Los Angeles is in lockdown and there have been more than 19,000 deaths in the state, including nine in Humboldt.

On Nov. 24, a day that saw the confirmation of 17 more local cases, the California Department of Public Health placed Humboldt in the purple or widespread COVID-19 risk tier.

Restrictions geared to reducing the startling case acceleration include the closing of bars, breweries and distilleries, outdoors-only operation of restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, fitness centers and places of worship, and reduced indoor capacities in retail businesses and shopping centers.

Being purple also puts the state’s 10 p.m. curfew into effect locally.

In a Nov. 24 media availability video, Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said the county’s daily case rate per 100,000 residents is now “well over seven, which is the cut-off for the purple tier.”

Asked if the county’s COVID-19 rate is “going to skyrocket,” Frankovich said restrictions might prevent that from happening but “certainly our trajectory right now is a steep climb in cases.”

She implored residents not to gather or travel during the Thanksgiving holiday and emphasized the importance of facial coverings.

“I think by now people have gotten a message about the fact that masks are not controversial.” Frankovich said. “There really is no scientific controversy about this -- it is not the entire solution to a problem but it has certainly been well proven to help and so it’s incredibly important people wear them.”

It’s also important to avoid grouping. Frankovich said large gatherings – including one that had 100 people – combined with “multiple” smaller ones have been high risk events sucking up “a tremendous amount” of contact tracing time.

“The bottom line is we have to slow the number of cases that are emerging so that we have the time to do the robust investigations we really need to do,” said Frankovich. “So again, it goes to all those prevention measures that help us have a head start.”

She added that gatherings are riskier now than they were when COVID-19’s presence in the community was less robust.

The impact of Thanksgiving will be seen in one to two weeks and the local health care system has geared up for a continued surge. Hospitals have increased their capacities, including through use of “alternate care sites” outside of their facilities and Frankovich said there have been “ongoing discussions with our healthcare partners about staffing for this.”

Because the case acceleration is outpacing the ability to track spread, the county has asked for “community assistance” with contact tracing investigations.

Under a new process, contact tracing investigators will prioritize cases involving health care workers, school staff and those who live or work in nursing home and care facilities.

With other, lower-priority cases, “The contact investigation team will ask that individual to reach out to their own close contacts right away to notify them of the exposure and forward information on quarantine,” according to a Nov. 23 county press release.

It quotes Frankovich as saying, “We are at a point where we need the community to assist us in quickly reaching their close contacts in order to help contain spread of the virus.”

She added that the previous week saw the county’s “largest weekly case increase since the beginning of the pandemic” and “It’s clear that it’s time to adjust our strategy as much of the state has already had to do.”

As the county prepares to face the fallout from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, it has expanded its free testing at the Redwood Acres site in Eureka to include Saturdays and Sundays.















