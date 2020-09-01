COVID scare closes Baywood

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

BAYSIDE – Baywood Golf and Country Club was closed last week due to discovery of a coronavirus-infected employee who had contact with countless patrons and other staff members on Friday, Aug. 21.

The private Golf Course Road club laid off much of its staff, replacing some personnel with new hires, according to knowledgeable sources who asked not to be identified. Those who were working at the time of the exposure have been tested for COVID-19.

The infected employee, a bartender, reportedly worked a four-hour shift during a well-attended event that night, and got a positive test result the next day.

The event was a business-sponsored cocktail party involving more than 60 attendees, during which masking and social distancing was inconsistently observed, according to a person who was present.

Baywood remains listed as a “Dine-in Restaurant” which is licensed for reopening on the county’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center website.

Public Information Officer Meriah Miracle didn’t resond to questions about whether Baywood was closed or if contact tracing was being attempted following the reported mass exposure.

“Each positive case is investigated, and were Public Health to have concerns about significant public exposure related to a specific case, the public would be notified,” Miracle said.

Baywood General Manager Stacee Cootes didn’t respond to questions before deadline.















