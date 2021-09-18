COVID emergency stressing hospitals

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s public health director has said that staff in local hospitals and her department can only focus on priority work as the most intense phase of the pandemic continues.

​During a September 8 virtual news conference, county Public Health Director Sofia Pereira described the alarming scale of the current surge.

​“We are in an emergency,” she said. “We are seeing a surge in our hospitals and we are seeing a surge in deaths in our community and the impacts of this surge go beyond the walls of our local hospitals.”

​August was the pandemic’s worst month for Humboldt County, with 2001 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Driven by the powerful Delta variant strain, the morbid trend is continuing into this month.

​The high tide of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is overwhelming health care and public health staff.

​“We are having to triage, just like our hospitals are triaging,” said Pereira, adding that “we are having to make difficult decisions in public health on what to prioritize based on where the greatest needs are and what resources we have to meet these needs.” ​

​With counties across the state and the nation in the midst of surges, Humboldt is “competing for resources, staffing resources, at a local, state and national level, for both medical and non-medical trained staff.”

​Part of the fallout is a change in the way the county carries out its contact tracing investigations.

County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman said using contact tracing to “break lines of transmission” is no longer possible with the current level of disease spread.

Focus will shift to “places with higher levels of vulnerable populations and more ability to control spread” like schools and long term care facilities.

And as of Sept. 20, the county will no longer make phone calls when doing contact tracing. Instead, the probes will be done through the state’s text and email messaging system, which Hoffman described as a “big change.”

Children under the age of 12 aren’t yet eligible for vaccination and the virus is affecting them more than it has in the past. But Hoffman said there haven’t been any outbreaks in schools.

“Locally and statewide, we’re really not seeing spread within the schools because of the very strong mitigation measures that have been put in place,” he continued.

Schools notify the county if there are cases among students and staff. But lack of contact tracing cooperation and the imminent switch to electronic messaging could hamper the county’s awareness of cases in group settings.

“What we’re missing there is, are they a part of a school – if people don’t answer those questions, we don’t know it,” said Hoffman.

The contract tracing change may also prevent the county from responding to outbreaks from large group gatherings, he continued.

Asked about a petition that’s been signed by hundreds of residents demanding that COVID-19 case data for local schools be added to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Pereira acknowledged concerns over whether school is a safe environment.

The county is collaborating with schools, she said, but “right now we don’t have a uniform reporting structure” and “it’s quite a challenge to try and compile that into the format that’s being requested.”

With resources maxed out, Pereira said the county “can’t commit our staff to taking on that endeavor.” ​

Hoffman said he has two children going to school locally and “I feel safe sending my kids to school because I’ve worked closely with those educators and I know that they’re following the protocols, they’re doing what they can to keep these kids safe.”

Earlier, he reported that the county has “likely hit a plateau” of disease spread but new case numbers are “extremely high” and “we haven’t yet seen signs that we’ve come out of the other side of that plateau.”

Hospital care level for COVID-19 is consistent at about 40 patients per day, he continued.

The county confirmed 403 more cases last week. Twelve more residents were hospitalized, their ages ranging from the 50s to the 80s.

There were six more deaths, the youngest being in their 40s.

As of the end of last week, the county had tallied to-date totals of 7,773 cases, 356 hospitalizations and 81 deaths. ​​

The county’s vaccination rate ticked upward, to 54 percent.

