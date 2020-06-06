COVID crisis blows huge hole in Arcata’s budget

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Among the range of radical changes the coronavirus pandemic has wrought is a massive plunge in the tax revenue the City of Arcata has to work with. The City Council grappled with the unprecedented financial catastrophe at a May 27 meeting.

A staff report by Finance Director Ondrea Starzhevskiy notes business closures and shelter-in-place impacts and states that, “the economic halt resulted in immediate revenue losses due to decreased sales taxes, transient occupancy tax (TOT), and from the cancellation of Recreation programs, building rentals, parking and other city services.”

To gain some understanding of the financial shortfall, the city developed projections based on three scenarios. All include the assumption that Humboldt State University will conduct fall classes online, with a resulting reduction in attending students.

The projections were created both by city staff and consultants Hinderliter, de Llamas & Associates (Hdl).

• Option 1 assumes that the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until July 1. Hdl projects an 18 percent drop in sales tax, from $2,671,000 to $2,186,675. The city foresees a 29 percent decline, to $1,897,800.

Transaction and Use Tax (TOT) would drop 15 percent, from $2,180,000 to $1,861,000, according to Hdl. The city puts the drop at 29 percent, to $1,589,000.

• Option 2 is based on shelter-in-place ending Oct. 1. Hdl projects a 30 percent loss of sales tax, to $1,879,718. The city predicts a 45 percent decline, to $1,469,050.

Hdl projects the TOT reduction at 27 percent, to $1,600,000. The city puts it at $1,199,000, or 45 percent.

• Option 3, the most pessimistic, is based on shelter-in-place remaining in effect through Jan. 1 of 2021.

Given the uncertainties inherent in projecting seven months ahead, Hdl declined to do so for both sales tax and TOT. But the city estimated a 60 percent drop in sales tax, to $1,068,400. TOT would plummet 60 percent, to $872,000.

All of the projections gouge multimillion-dollar holes in the city’s nominal $14,570,456 General Fund revenue. To make the radical cuts, staff set forth multiple criteria. Among them:

• A balanced budget, matching revenues with expenditures.

• Retaining cost-conscious skilled workers.

• Maintaining reserves.

• Conservative estimations.

• Assuming a weakened economy after reopening.

• Long-term uncertainty and revenue tracking.

In addition, program and service cuts will be made as follows:

• Retaining legally mandated programs and contractual obligations.

• Not duplicating programs and services available elsewhere.

• Cost recovery, or self-sustaining programs.

• Demand for the program or service.

• How widely any program or service is utilized.

A number of enterprise funds are projected to see declines as well, including the Forest Fund and street and gas tax funds.

Councilmembers were asked to pick an option on which to base an initial draft budget.

Option 1’s $653,298 deficit would require eight staff layoffs; Option 2’s $2 million-plus drop would mean 22 layoffs; and Option 3’s $3 million-plus shortfall would dictate 32 layoffs plus salary reductions for remaining staff.

All the options include cancellation of numerous programs and services as well as maintenance and repair of city facilities.

Regardless, all projections include completion of a number of city projects already in progress, including paving, public safety, infrastructure, environmental and service improvements.

During discussion, councilmembers consensed on 29 to 30 percent reductions in General Fund revenue as a realistic starting point. Councilmember Sofia Pereira said that that “prudent” rough figure is shared in the city’s Option 1 estimate and Hdl’s Option 2 scenario, and other councilmembers agreed it was a reasonable assumption.

City staff will present a draft budget for the council, incorporating the latest information, at the June 17 meeting.

City Manager Karen Diemer said that despite the challenges, a balanced budget without use of reserves is on the way. She called that “a tremendous feat” that preserves core services and sets the stage for recovery.















