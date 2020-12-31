COVID compliance going hyperlocal

Compliance Calls Migrating to Local Jurisdictions

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, all COVID-19 compliance activities will be handled by the jurisdiction in which violations are alleged to occur. The COVID-19 Compliance Tip Line, which has been operated by the Humboldt County Emergency Operations Center’s Joint Information Center, will be shut down Jan. 1.

Examples of reportable violations include a lack of employee masking, businesses operating when they should be closed and large community gatherings.

Members of the public who wish to report a potential violation may call the appropriate county or city office directly. Those jurisdictions are:

  • City of Arcata                                     707-822-5953
  • City of Blue Lake                               707-668-5655
  • City of Eureka                                    707-441-4203
  • City of Fortuna                                   707-725-1435
  • City of Ferndale                                 707-786-4224
  • City of Rio Dell                                   707-764-5642
  • City of Trinidad                                   707-677-0223
  • Unincorporated county locations        707-476-2429

For more information about current status of business operations, visit humboldtgov.org or Blueprint for a Safer Economy at covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
Local COVID-19 vaccine information: humboldtgov.org/vaccineinfo,
Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/dashboard,
Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19,
Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19,
Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19, and
Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert







    Glad there’s a specific phone number for McKinleyville, the third largest municipality in Humboldt County…

