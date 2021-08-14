COVID closes glorious Crabs season

Richard LaPreziosa

ARCATA – Sunday afternoon at the Arcata Ball Park, an afternoon with the last game of the Crabs season scheduled against the Sacramento Yankees, with the weekend tradition of the kids running the bases post-game, the season awards scheduled to be given out, and perhaps, most notably, no last call for beer during the game, proved to be a missed opportunity to say goodbye to this baseball season and the young champions of summer who brought it to us.

“Crabs fans, we regret to inform you that tonight’s and tomorrow’s games have been cancelled,” the Crabs website read before Saturday night’s game which was also cancelled. “Members of the Crabs team have tested positive for COVID-19.”

And with that the Crabs season came to an unceremonious end despite an astounding record of 39 wins and 6 losses, and changed the narrative of the weekend from a celebration of summer Americana, to one of concern and uncertainty.

Nothing could hold this team back in 2021. Nothing except this.

If awards were to be given out on Sunday it’s hard to imagine first baseman Gabe Giosso not being the recipient of one. A player who understands the importance of his teammates, who competes as hard as he can on every play, and who brought the very real possibility of a home run every time he picked up a bat, Giosso finished the year with a .443 batting average, the highest on a team of promising young sluggers.

As far as pitching is concerned, the whole pitching staff performed award-worthy in 2021. Kaden Riccomini, Adam Walker, Cole Tremain, as well as other starters and a lights-out bullpen allowed fewer than three runs per game this season, giving no chance to opposing teams as Crabs batters regularly scored runs in the high teens.

As they did last week, the Crabs devoured every game put on their plate this week starting with two wins over the Alaska Goldpanners. And getting the chance to play only one of the three games planned against the Sacramento Yankees, the Crabs scarfed that one up too, ending their season, although prematurely, on a winning note.

There’s so much that makes the Humboldt Crabs unique. No league. No standings. No playoffs. It’s game by game, inning by inning, pitch by pitch, in-the-moment baseball. Although the fans at the ballpark are attentive, they often don’t know the score of the game, because the Crabs are probably winning anyway and what matters more is the next big hit, or the next strike out.

Of course the fans take pride in being world-class hecklers toward opposing teams, but they always cheer the Crabs. They’re seldom heard booing, because there’s never anything to boo about besides the occasional bad call from the umps.

Late during Friday’s game PA announcer Tim Warner was letting fans know about the happenings of the last weekend of the season and informed the fans that masks were to be worn for the final two games. This resulted in the loudest boos I have ever heard in the little Arcata stadium.

