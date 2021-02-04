COVID-19 won’t stop Girl Scouts from selling cookies

Girl Scouts

HUMBOLDT – ​To keep our Humboldt community healthy, local troops of Girl Scouts are following the state COVID-19 guidelines, which means they aren’t able to host cookie booths in the community at this time. There will not be cookie-filled tables waiting for our supporters to purchase cookies this year, but our council has worked hard to find ways to support our girls in their entrepreneurial and leadership journey. The troops set goals for selling their cookies each year so they can pay for their activities, community service projects, and trips and this annual cookie program is sometimes the only source of funding for them.

There are several ways that you can still order cookies. First, if you know a Girl Scout or Girl Scout parent, reach out to them to place a contactless “girl delivery” order. This can be done through their own individual cookie website where you can pay for the cookies online and arrange for either a local free delivery coordinated by the parent or a shipped order with low shipping fees. The Girl Scout can give you her personal link to the website via e-mail.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit the council cookie locator at ilovecookies.org. Customers can enter their information and zip code and be matched with a local Girl Scout in that zip code and linked to her website. Most of our local girls are opting into this locator and taking turns receiving the customer requests. Please spread the word about this cookie locator to friends, family and co-workers.

Even though we do not have Grubhub in Humboldt yet, this on-line company is partnering with Girl Scouts to allow customers to order cookies that can then be picked up on Sundays at the Eureka Girl Scout Program Center. Beginning Feb. 7 and including Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, and March 7 and 14, you can place an order for Thin Mints or your favorite cookies on the Grubhub online platform.

The traditional favorites are all still $5 a box with the gluten-free Toffeetastic and special S’mores cookies priced at $7 per box. Cookies will be available to order through March 14.

Recent public discussions have resulted in some negative press surrounding the use of palm oil which can be found in nearly half of the products on supermarket shelves and only in very small amounts in some Girl Scout cookies.

GSUSA and our cookie bakers are taking steps to find viable alternatives and to source palm oil only from members of the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), an organization dedicated to developing best practices to ensure environmental sustainability and banning the use of child labor.

The world’s food supply is currently intricately tied to the use of palm oil, but Girl Scouts has an opportunity to use its strong voice to bring about positive change on this important issue. Use of palm oil is so pervasive that it is found in three out of every cosmetic brand as well as nearly all baked goods from such companies as Nestle, Unilever and Kellogg’s. As an organization that promotes social responsibility, Girl Scouts takes this issue seriously.















