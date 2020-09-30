COVID-19 hospitalizing younger patients in Humboldt

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​The county has moved back into a moderate COVID-19 risk level designation in a week that saw five hospitalizations and the seventh death from the disease.

​A Sept. 23 press release from the county’s Joint information Center reported “a recent increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations,” with local hospitals treating five patients that week.

​Four remained hospitalized at the time of the press release, with three of them under the age of 60.

​The day after the press release was issued, the county announced its seventh COVID-19 death. According to the release, the person who died was “in their 60s.”

​As detailed by the county, there have been 30 hospitalizations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Seven of them happened during the month of September.

​The county had confirmed a total of 501 cases as of press time.

​There were 17 cases confirmed in the week leading up to Sept. 23, a marked reduction from earlier in the

month. In a Sept. 25 media availability video, Deputy Health Officer Josh Ennis said the hospitalizations are “tied to more disease circulation” that had been seen weeks prior.

​But Sept. 23 and 24 saw the combined confirmation of 12 more cases.

​On the hospitalizations, Ennis said that “younger individuals” are among those being treated and “I would certainly expect that as more disease circulates in the community we will see younger individuals succumb to this illness and that’s an unfortunate reality.”

​Although there is said to be enough local hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, a trend appears to be developing.

​“It’s become clear to us that we are starting to see more consistent numbers of hospitalizations across the county on a regular basis,” Ennis said, adding that imminent cases of the flu will compound that.

​“People who are ill and require oxygen with COVID-19 often require care for a couple weeks, they can stay in the hospital for a long time, and so that is the big concern,” said Ennis. “If we have a rapid increase in disease, we get concerned about increases in hospitalization and those people sit in the hospital for a long time because they need a lot of care.”

​The county has seen spikes in cases related to gatherings and a recent 50-person get-together in Southern Humboldt spurred more than 30 new cases.

“When they get that big or we have a super spreader event where one case turns into 20, 30, it’s much more difficult to contain those quickly and that is the concern that we tried to highlight six months ago when this all started, that the potential for exponential growth is the biggest concern and you can have a big influx of spread of disease, hospitalizations and deaths,” Ennis said.

He credited the county’s contact tracing investigators with effectively “trying to rein in some larger clusters.”

There have also been gatherings that apparently didn’t lead to new cases but in a Sept. 23 video, Acting Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said that “you can’t predict in advance which gatherings are going to turn out to be that sort of super spreader kind of event and so the safest thing is not to hold them at all.”

She added, “I would encourage people, if they really are going to get together with others, that again, it’s a small group, maybe six people, not 20 people, and that it’s outdoors and that people are distanced and that they are not sharing food.”















