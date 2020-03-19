Courts closed for the week due to Coronavirus

Humboldt Superior Court

COURT CLOSURE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Due to the public health crisis related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and state of emergency declared by the State of California and the County of Humboldt, pending approval of the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the Humboldt Superior Court will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March, 20, 2020.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, and continuing for at least thirty (30) days thereafter, and possibly until the end of the state of emergency, the Court will conduct limited hearings and limited Court operations.

Additional information will follow in the next few days, but please be advised that the Humboldt Superior Court is not planning on being open to the public tomorrow, March 17, 2020, through Friday, March 20, 2020.















