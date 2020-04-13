Court reduces bail to cut jail population

On March 30, 2020, California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye issued an order

implementing temporary emergency measures as approved by the Judicial Council which

clarified the calculation of the 60-day continuance of jury trials.

On April 6, 2020, the Judicial Council of California approved 11 temporary emergency rules which included;

• setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies which is intended

to safely reduce jail populations, and

• staying eviction and foreclosure proceedings.

Implementation of the statewide emergency bail must be done not later than 5 p.m. on April

13, 2020. Humboldt Superior Court has been actively working with justice partners

implementing the new statewide emergency bail schedule since ordered by the Chief Justice

on April 6, 2020.

The Court has limited staff on site due to social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions

and continues to provide limited public services. Please, check the Court’s website for updated

information at humboldt.courts.ca.gov.















