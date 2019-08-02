Couple celebrates 75 years together

Rabia O’Loren

Special to the Union

ARCATA – In a day and age where people struggle to stay together, it is inspiring to see that some people do manage to love each other for a very long time; such is the case with my parents, Raymond and Mary Rice.

I take care of them now, like they took care of me when I was young. They are now 94 years old.

I would like to share a passage from my father’s memoirs that describes how he met my mom.

“I met Mary on Sunday November 14, 1943. We had arrived in Muskogee, the previous week. We were based at Hatbox Field on the west end of town. Our primary flight training was to begin the following week. But, at the moment that was not our primary (no pun intended) concern. Johnny Siegrist, Bill Siemans, and I were headed to town looking for girls. We had heard, before leaving San Antonio, that the girls in Muskogee were ‘friendly.’ Based on local culture and past experiences, different towns reacted differently to Aviation Cadets. Girls in Coffeeville, Kansas, for example, were unfriendly – supposedly the result of some of them having been seduced then dumped by Cadets in the first class to arrive there for training. But we were in Muskogee and eager to establish contact with the ‘friendly’ girls.

“We had decided upon a strategy that we hoped would insure the success of our quest. We were going to church. We expected this approach to have at least two beneficial effects. First, we were likely to meet a better class of girls than we might meet at the USO (Muskogee was dry, so we couldn’t pick up a girl in a bar and we were too young to get into a bar anyway); also, meeting in a church gave a veneer of respectability to our attempt to pick up a date.

“I don’t recall how we ended up on East Okmulgee Boulevard. It may be that we just rode the bus until we saw a likely looking church. It may have been that we thought that we might encounter less competition farther from Hatbox. In any event, at a minute or two before eleven we were crossing the street to enter the First Methodist Church when we saw a woman and her daughter coming down the sidewalk on East Okmulgee. The sun was behind them so we couldn’t make them out very well. What I did note was that, to quote a song from the movie South Pacific, the girl’s waist was “narrow as an arrow and she was broad where a broad should be broad.” She also walked funny. Her calves seemed to swing out with each step. We hurried up the steps of the church and I entered the church. Siegrist and Siemans, being better gentlemen, held open the door for Mary and her mother.

“During the service we were surveying the congregation for likely dates. It was apparent to us that Mary was also prospecting. She repeatedly looked our way with a very inviting smile. By the end of the sermon we had concluded that we would try to meet her. Before the benediction the minister said, ‘We have a new class of Aviation Cadets in town and some of them are in the congregation. I want you to greet them and make them feel welcome in our church and in Muskogee.’

“This seemed the perfect excuse for introducing ourselves to Mary and her mother. It didn’t turn out that way. At the end of the service a portly woman in the pew in front of us turned around and engaged us in conversation: ‘where were we from? etc., etc., etc.’

“Meanwhile Mary was staring our way with an unmistakable ‘come hither’ look in her eyes. We were anxious to move her way but our new ‘friend’ continued to ply us with questions. The look in Mary’s eyes was similar to what might be expected if she was being torn from her family and sold into slavery. We were equally devastated. By the time we got out of the church she and her mother were nowhere to be found. Disconsolately, we headed back to town and the USO.

“By late afternoon Siemans had given up and returned to Hatbox. Siegrist and I had given up too, but not yet decided to go back to base. We had left the USO and turned onto Broadway when we spied two girls coming our way. One of them was Mary! As they passed us there was that familiar ‘come hither’ look.

“As they rounded the corner one of us shouted ‘to the rear march!’ and we setoff in pursuit. It wasn’t much of a chase. We caught up with the girls in about 20 seconds. They were headed to the USO so we accompanied them. We spent an hour or so in the USO getting acquainted before Juliet (Mary’s friend) had to go home (at least that is my recollection). The three of us then went to the Sievers Hotel for dinner. After which I walked Mary home. On the way I thought her a bit strange because she talked to the dogs that we met along the way: ‘hello little dog; how are you? etc.’ But since she let me kiss her goodnight, it seemed like a relationship worth developing – the girls in Muskogee were friendly.”

My parents were married on August 8, 1944, and come Aug. 8 of this year they will have been married 75 years and are still in love!

They moved to Arcata in 1973. My Dad was transferred here to work for the U.S. Forest Service at the Redwood Sciences Lab. He is a research hydrologist.

Mom worked many many years at Jacoby Creek School as a kindergarten aid, first with Lynette Hibler and then with Sherry Griffith.

We will celebrate their anniversary just within the family, catered by Brett Shuler.
















