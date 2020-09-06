County’s COVID transmission risk eases somewhat

Testing up, cases & alert level down as measures pay off

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​The county’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped despite a record amount of testing, lowering a risk alert level from high to moderate.

​But a statewide acceleration of cases this summer has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to implement a new system for evaluating transmission risks and triggering restrictions.

​On Aug. 27, the county’s Public Health Laboratory announced that it had conducted 1,280 COVID-19 tests in a recent one-week period. That’s 10 times as many tests as the lab conducted annually as of last year.

​The testing boom is enabled by a new piece of equipment called the Kingfisher Flex, which uses “magnetic particle separation” to boost capacity. Results are produced within 48 to 72 hours.

​State funding and federal CARES Act funding paid for the $75,000 testing gear.

​The lowering of the county’s risk alert level is based on rate of COVID-19 spread, health care capacity and “effectiveness of disease control.”

​From August 21 to August 28, 19 cases were confirmed. The week prior, 43 cases had been confirmed.​

​But in announcing the state’s new system, Newsom reminded that “COVID-19 will be with us for a long time” and transmission numbers “continue to be stubborn here in the state.”

​The state’s “entirely new approach” to regulating business reopening was announced in an Aug. 28 county press release. The new system takes effect this week and replaces the state’s County Monitoring List with a four-tiered county listing system.

​Each county is placed in a tier based on a seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day testing positivity rate.

​The tiers are color-coded yellow, orange, red and purple, from lowest to highest risk.

​Moving into one of the two highest tiers triggers the closing of non-essential businesses. Some are closed if a county reaches the red or tier 3 level and many are closed if the highest level is reached.

​In the press release, Health Officer Teresa Frankovich said the county will likely “move forward” under the state’s new system early this week.

​The county’s “moderate” risk status under the former system corresponds to the state’s orange tier, which allows some indoor businesses to remain open “with modifications.”

​But other businesses would “face additional, unanticipated restrictions,” according to the press release.

​“I think this is good news for Humboldt County, but some of our businesses may look a little different under these regulations,” Frankovich said in the release. “Both the county and our local business owners need time to ensure that we all understand what is required in this framework and to make sure that it is a good fit locally.”

​Also last week, the county ushered the highly-anticipated return of a key social activity – youth sports.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center began accepting compliance applications for youth sports last week, with physical distancing and limiting group play to “stable cohorts” of no more than 14 children and two adult coaches or supervisors required.

School sports should “follow state guidance but are not required to submit a plan to the county,” according to an August 26 press release. But in all instances, events, tournaments and other organized activities related to gatherings are not allowed.

The county has also noted that the state’s case rate dynamics for Hispanic residents are also seen locally. According to the county’s Public Health Branch, “Hispanics/Latinos make up 12 percent of the Humboldt County population but are approximately 40 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

An Aug. 28 press release emphasized that “Humboldt County Public Health provides services in both English and Spanish” and “we want the community to know that people who are contacted as part of Public Health investigations related to COVID-19 will not be asked about their documentation status.”

