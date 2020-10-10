County scoping ways to upgrade Ocean Drive

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The county is seeking ideas on how to improve Ocean Drive in McKinleyville and has scheduled a virtual community meeting to get input on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Zoom meeting can be found here. Or you can use the Zoom app or call 1 (669)900-6833.

The meeting ID is 829 7731 9859 and the passcode is 419313.

County Public Works is working with the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee on the project.

The county is looking for improvements that can be done in the short term and is also looking at a major road project in the next two to three years.

Using revenues from the gasoline tax, the county hopes to repave the crumbling street between School and Hiller roads in two to three years.

The project could include speed tables to slow down vehicles.

Another option being considered is to turn Ocean Drive into what’s called an “edge lane road.”

Instead of two opposing lanes, as now exist on Ocean Drive, an edge lane road would have one lane in the middle, with bike lanes and parking lanes on the sides.

When vehicles traveling in opposite directions approach each other, they slow down and use the side lanes, assuming there are no bicyclists or pedestrians in them.

The county is also conducting a survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/OceanDrive.

The project was discussed at the Sept. 30 meeting of the McKMAC.

Committee Chair Maya Conrad said that one of the problems with paving roads is that it increases driving speeds. The potholes slow people down, she said.

A person who lives in the neighborhood asked if there are any plans to connect the two sections of Bird Avenue, which are divided by residential properties.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone said there are no plans to connect the roadways.















