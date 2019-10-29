County saying electrical cutoff could come at 7 p.m.

Mad River Union

While PG&E's latest update states that Northern Humboldt will go dark at 9 p.m., the county suggests that it may occur as early as 7 p.m. The latest:

Recent PG&E updates have offered clarification as to the anticipated loss in power for Humboldt County. The county continues to remain within scope with a revised estimated time for power loss to begin at 7 p.m. this evening. Information from PG&E has been inconsistent and ever-changing. Residents are encouraged to prepare for loss of power to occur at any point and to remain out for another night. The estimated time for the weather “all clear” is currently at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30th. Full restoration may require an additional 48 daylight hours after the “all clear” is provided.

While power remains on, Humboldt County residents are encouraged to:

a. Restock emergency supplies including medication, food, water, fuel, etc.

b. Prepare for the cold weather by gathering blankets or alternate fuel sources

c. Charge all devices

d. Make arrangements for medical needs

e. Sign up for Humboldt ALERT at humboldtgov.org/alerts

f. Follow @HumboldtCountyOES on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information

Please note: The information of a 9 p.m. shut off occuring this evening is contrary to the information provided by PG&E during the update at 7:30 a.m. this morning. There may be some confusion due to PG&E having zones with different names, one of which is called “N. Humboldt” but actually pertains to Siskiyou County, not Humboldt County.

This release is intended to update the public on Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) activity information provided by PG&E. This office is not able to guarantee the accuracy of the information provided and the public should consider this release as general information and be prepared for a PSPS event that may have different timing and/or duration than predicted.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the thirties this evening in the coastal and inland areas, with high twenties anticipated in the outlying areas.

Confirmed Community Resource Centers are as follows:

Humboldt Bay Fire Bode Classroom “Medical Device Charging Station” – 3030 L St., Eureka. Warming station, charging for medical devices, water, snacks

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department - 320 South Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna. Warming station, Medical Device charging only please

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Opens at 8 a.m.

Eureka Municipal Auditorium - 1120 F St., Eureka. Bring your own charging equipment

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - To open when the power goes out to 4 p.m.

Humboldt County Library - 1313 3rd Street, Eureka, CA (PG&E-sponsored)

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fortuna Fireman’s Pavilion - 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA (PG&E-sponsored)

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thomas Home Center - 1685 Sutter Rd, McKinleyville

Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Lake Rancheria - 428 Chartin Rd., Blue Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hoopa Neighborhood Facilities – 11900 CA-96 (PG&E-sponsored)

Tuesday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about PSPS, go to pge.com/prepareforpowerdown or by calling 1-877-9000-PGE. Sign up to receive location-specific emergency information through Humboldt ALERTs at humboldtgov.org/alerts. Follow Sheriff’s OES on Facebook for the most recent updates.

www.facebook.com/HumboldtCountyOES/

###