County eyes ballot measures for 2022 election

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County is hiring a consulting firm to tap public opinion on potential ballot measures, including a follow-up to the Measure S cannabis excise tax and a hotel bed tax increase to benefit the arts community.

COVID-19 impacts, including impacts to the arts and culture economy, and a recent court decision that changes Measure S taxation figure into potential ballot measures for the June 2022 election.

The county is considering changes to its Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) or hotel bed tax, Measure S and reauthorization or increase of its abandoned vehicle abatement fee.

At the June 15 Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy County Administrative Officer Sean Quincy said the county is in a “post-COVID recovery environment” and has a responsibility to “maintain the services the public and its local business community rely on.”

Ballot measures play a role in that, he continued, and “there are a number of update and reform issues that have been identified by staff and/or stakeholders that could warrant placing proposals on the ballot for voters to decide.”

Up for board approval was authorizing the county’s longtime consulting firm, Lew Edwards Group, to do public opinion polling and having staff return with ballot measure options for the 2022 election.

On Measure S, excise tax calculations from 2017 to 2021 were deemed illegal in a recent court decision, entitling refunds for overpayment.

“There appears to still be much confusion and lack of a streamlined process to calculate these tax bills,” said Quincy.

His department recommends “researching the community’s interest in a measure to update, clarify and streamline this process without raising current tax rates.”

The hotel room tax is now set at 10 percent and an increase would have to be approved by voters.

Treasurer-Tax Collector John Bartholomew said one of the tourism-related industries that would benefit from increased TOT revenue is the arts community.

“The pandemic has affected all of our lives but in particular many people that support tourism-based activities such as the performing arts and arts in general,” he told supervisors. “They have really just been hammered by COVID.”

He added that with “their ability to continue on” affected, the arts community is “one group that should be considered for possible sharing of some of the revenue that comes from transient occupancy taxes.”

Supervisor Steve Madrone also vouched for support of local arts. “I would love to see some of these funds go to our arts community,” he said. “Our redwoods, our cannabis and our arts community is a huge part of what attracts people to Humboldt County.”

Madrone said he wants to “make sure that we keep the arts community in mind and figure out any way we might be able to further support those efforts in our community.”

On the abandoned vehicle fee, the county now charges $1 per vehicle registration. The fee will have to be reapproved by voters in 2022.

Supervisor Rex Bohn noted the costs involved with abatements of abandoned trailers and vehicles filled with garbage and he asked if the fee can be raised to $3 or $4.

Quincey said that can be “looked into” when the consulting firm does its polling.

