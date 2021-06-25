Council, not voters, will decide on Pereira’s replacement

City of Arcata news release

ARCATA CITY COUNCIL WILL APPOINT COUNCILMEMBER PEREIRA’S SUCCESSOR

Arcata, CA, June 25, 2021 – The Arcata City Council will be appointing a replacement for Sofia Pereira, who stepped down from her seat on the Council to take on a new role as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health.

The appointment must take place within 60 days of Pereira’s departure on Friday, June 25, and the new Councilmember will serve out the remainder of her term of office, through November of 2022.

The City Council adopts laws and sets policies to guide the City Manager and City staff in City operations. City Council members attend two regular meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month in addition to other special meetings and study sessions, and various other monthly meetings of various regional partners.

Qualifications for individuals who wish to be considered for a seat on the Arcata City Council include that they must be at least 18 years old, must live within Arcata city limits, and are registered to vote at their Arcata residence address. Applicants must also obtain at least 20, but no more than 30, nomination signatures of registered voters who reside with Arcata city limits and are registered to vote at their Arcata residence.

Those who wish to be considered for the opening may make an in-person or zoom appointment to receive application materials, beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28. Application information is available online at www.cityofarcata.org, however candidates must demonstrate residency and receive the actual nomination form from the City to be considered. To make a 15-30 minute appointment please call (707) 825-2103 or (707) 822-5953 or email [email protected].

Complete application materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 19. Once applications are received, nomination signatures will be verified and candidate statements will become available for public review.

A City Council Candidate Forum will be scheduled to interview the applicants who qualify. More information regarding the candidate interviews and methods for the public to provide input into the process will be released shortly. The new Councilmember is expected to be sworn in at the beginning of the August 18 Council meeting.

Please email [email protected] or call (707) 822-5953 with questions regarding the appointment process. For more information and updates, visit cityofarcata.org.















