Council decides to reconsider revised Village housing project

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City Council voted last week to reconsider the revised Village housing project, rejected by default on a tied council vote last August. The project has been redesigned to address one of the principal objections to the previous plan voiced by councilmembers and citizens: Village 2019 includes a mix of student housing and open-market apartments available for rental by the general public.

Last week’s “go/no-go” meeting was held to decide only whether or not to reconsider the revised project, not to weigh its merits.

The new plan places 115 four-story student residences containing 423 beds on the east of the 11.2 acre Craftsmans Mall site, with two- and three-story apartment buildings with 125 units containing 228-plus beds on the west side, across a parking lot from the Westwood neighborhood’s Maple Lane. Parking spaces are up to 449 from the previous 409.

Unlike the proposal disapproved last year, the new plan includes no direct Humboldt State involvement in management or additional law enforcement. It also lacks the small food store added to last year's final version.

An open house held Jan. 30 at City Hall to unveil the new project saw 40-plus attendees. Concerns voiced included the project’s scale, its shadow, population, noisemaking potential and traffic, parking and impacts on adjacent neighborhoods.

The affordability of the apartments, and their potential to house more than the intended number of tenants, were also listed as possible issues. “Offering Chicken Noodle w/Parsley,” observed one commenter.

Project applicant David Moon, representing Coleraine Capital group/AMCAL Equities, summarized the ways the project has evolved since first proposed last January. Those include a downsizing, drainage, landscape, architecture and transportation improvements, greater distance from Westwood Village, addition of environmental features and more.

The new “e-urban” student buildings, Moon explained, are south-facing. Both student and apartment buildings include amenities tailored to residents’ needs. The apartment buildings include a fitness center and children’s playground.

Though he lamented that the site’s full potential as a high-density housing site wasn’t being fully realized with the medium-density plan, Moon cast the previous 20 often contentious and bruising public meetings during which the project evolved as a “collaboration of staff and council and commission and community members” had resulted in “a project we can all be proud of.”

“Here we go again,” said Westwood resident Steve Martin. Though “cautiously optimistic” on hearing of a revised plan, its shortcomings, he said, render it “unacceptable.” The project is too big in terms of building size and population, Martin said, and lacks any guarantees that the open market apartments won’t be student-dominated. He said 400 to 450 residents would be more appropriate, and called the new design “essentially unchanged” from the old one.

Martin pointed to an alternative project envisioned last year by Greenway Partners at the behest of the Arcata Citizens for Responsible Housing (ACRH) group (arcatacrh.org) as a genuine effort to design appropriate housing for the site. It included 276 total bedrooms in 92 units with 160 parking stalls.

Colin Fiske of the Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities (CRTP) said that as an infill project, the Village should be denser, with more residents, and less parking. “That, frankly, is heading in the wrong direction for successful infill,” he said.

John Bergenske of ACRH called the new project “a step in the right direction,” but objected to what he said was inadequate parking that would cause multiple impacts. He asked that the project go back to the Planning Commission for a ground-up review of its EIR. The Planco is currently expected only to handle a General Plan amendment required by the project.

Citizen Jane Woodward said potential occupancy is far in excess of that projected, with the number of rental apartment tenants possibly doubling to 456 occupants and bringing the Village’s population to as much as 879. She wanted the student buildings reduced to three stories to lower the total occupancy.

Other speakers were also concerned about total occupancy ballooning, non-students residing in the open rentals, and AMCAL raising apartment rents.

Erik Jules of ACRH said he was "ready to compromise," but was disappointed with the increased number of residents projected for the new development. He asked the council to get realistic estimates and develop a firm ceiling for the project's population, then process the matter with dispatch.

Citizen Judy Longshore spoke in favor of the project as a means to alleviate the housing shortage and homelessness. "What we're doing here with this project is a wonderful thing," she said. "Once we increase housing for some people, we will increase housing for a lot of people."

While some Village skeptics warned of too-high rental rates in the community apartments, and ACRH has warned that the previous version would lead to higher rental rates. Homeowner Indigo McGinnis spoke of a change in the rental market. The room she has been renting for years at $550 took "a whole month" to rent in December, she said. She noticed that more than usual rooms have become available for rent, and cautioned that the new project's student housing further negatively impact affect property owners.

Councilmembers Sofia Pereira and Paul Pitino were good with reconsideration, though Pitino said he liked the previous, student-focused Village project better. "The old project has my first vote," Pitino said, citing ranked-choice voting. "This might have my second."

Pitino said adding market rate apartments to the project has "made it worse and made it more uncontrollable and it's pushed HSU from being a partner to being on the outside." He said he didn't see how to "moosh it around" to make the project satisfy everyone's demands. "I don't know how to address that," he said.

Pereira noted that some issued raised, such as density, had been addressed in the old, 602-bed plan, and will require further discussion. "I do think a lot of the concerns being raised today I feel like were addressed in the previous project," she said, citing the cap on beds and enforcement commitments by Humboldt State Police.

Councilmember Susan Ornelas, who’d previously advocated for the four-story buildings, said she was surprised and frustrated to find that the new plan that includes them is "too big" in terms of its projected occupancy. She wanted to make sure that the new student buildings' south-facing orientation, something she'd faulted the previous project for lacking, was genuinely useful in letting the sun in. She suggested terraced architecture to allow sufficient sunlight in the winter. She also wanted private security integrated into the plan.

Mayor Brett Watson also approved of reconsideration, wondering if there were "different options" available for the occupancy level.

Asked by Pereira, Community Development Director David Loya said his initial “crude estimate” of the likely occupancy comes in around 690 residents, pending further refinement. He said the apartments' owner can specify tenancy limits, but that "lease caps" imposed by the city would be unprecedented. "I don't know how we would even ever enforce it," he said.

Prior to the council's final vote, Pitino wanted to make sure that reconsideration wasn't going to consist of the applicant getting a bunch of conflicting advice from the council. How, he asked Ornelas, could the project include the family housing she'd previously asked for while at the same time reducing the overall population? "I think we have methods of controlling it through the lease," she said. "I think there are ways to go about it." She said the 600-resident figure projected for the previous plan "would make sense" for all concerned.

Outstanding questions to be addressed in future meetings include whether the developer is interested in a 600-unit project, what power the city has to specify occupancy, whether the project has been changed enough to warrant reconsideration by the Planning Commission and the ratio of students to open-market residents in the project.

As with last year, City Councilmember Michael Winkler recused himself from the proceedings over conflicts of interest, again leaving an even-numbered, four-person council to decide the matter. Winkler’s Redwood Energy consulting company had continued to meet with its longtime client, AMCAL, after the Village project was proposed for Arcata.















