Cooperation Humboldt and Centro del Pueblo create Sanctuary Garden

Cooperation Humboldt
EUREKA, CA (Mar. 23, 2021) – On Saturday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m. Centro del Pueblo and Cooperation Humboldt will consecrate the Arcata Community Health and Wellness Garden on the corner of 11th and F Streets as a Sanctuary for all people. There will be music, food for people experiencing food insecurity, a land acknowledgement, and the ceremonial planting of seeds important to the Mixtec people. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Cooperation Humboldt and Centro del Pueblo recently began stewardship of the Community Garden. They are now caring for the wonderful native plants, fruit trees, herbs and perennials that Open Door Community Health Centers planted during the years that they tended the garden. They strive to create a space of learning, empowerment, nutrition, and regeneration. The garden is located on unceded ancestral Wiyot territory, on property owned and generously leased to Open Door at an affordable rate by the Arcata Presbyterian Church. Pastor Dan Link is a strong advocate for care and compassion for everyone in our community.
According to Cooperation Humboldt Food Team Anchor Tamara McFarland, “Cooperation Humboldt believes that access to nutritious and culturally appropriate food is a human right. We work to create a world where no one will ever go hungry due to lack of wealth or income. Growing public food in common space is an important step toward our goal to return Humboldt County to the regenerative, life-sustaining food forest and ecological haven that it once was.”
Cooperation Humboldt seeks to empower residents with the material, resources, skills and knowledge they need to grow more of their own food. They create structures for resource sharing, cultivate strong partnerships with others working for food sovereignty. They strive to shift community consciousness around food, from seeing it as a commodity to treating it as a fundamental human right.
In early Spring 2020, as the pandemic struck, Cooperation Humboldt realized the need to shift their efforts quickly to get food resources to those who needed them the most. This led to the launch of their Mini Gardens project, and within six months they delivered and installed 260 complete small garden setups to low-income residents. This project teaches participants to grow more of their own food and to share their new skills with friends and family. This year, their goal is to deliver and install at least 520 more mini gardens.
Anyone can donate nonperishable food or personal care items to Cooperation Humboldt’s network of 25 Little Free Pantries in Arcata and Eureka, and anyone can take what they need, 24 hours a day. Their impact has gone far beyond charity by strengthening relationships among neighbors, challenging assumptions about who gives and who takes, and exploring what it means to be in community with one another. This year, they plan to Install at least 10 more Pantries.
For the past three winters, Cooperation Humboldt has planted free fruit trees in public locations in partnership with community members and organizations willing to make the fruit available to anyone who wants some. This spring, they have already planted more than 100 public fruit trees.
El Centro del Pueblo
Querida Comunidad,
El Centro del Pueblo está feliz de declarar el Jardín Comunitario en las calles F y 11 en territorio Wiyot, Arcata, un Santuario. La ciudad de Arcata fue declarada un Santuario en 2016. El Condado de Humboldt votó en 2018 para declarar el condado un Santuario para inmigrantes. La ley santuario fue creada para generar respeto a la diversidad y lazos de confianza entre la comunidad migrante y las autoridades.
Esta ley impide que los recursos locales se destinen a la colaboración entre autoridades locales y ICE. Esta ley permite la reunificación familiar, otorgando derechos a los padres a decidir sobre la custodia de los niños en caso de deportación. Esta ley prohíbe los abusos de ICE como arrestos en hospitales, arrestos violentos y arbitrarios. Una ley Santuario significa que las familias se mantienen unidas, y juntas creceremos nuestra propia comida.
Tener un jardín comunitario es tener un espacio de encuentro comunitario multigeneracional y multicultural de las personas que emigramos a Estados Unidos, en el que nos reconocemos como cuidadoras de la tierra y colaboramos como productores de comida. Al mismo tiempo que agradecemos a nuestros parientes indígenas del norte en territorio Wiyot. Es una respuesta a la falta de acceso a comida y nutrientes en los hogares de las familias migrantes.
Por lo tanto los invitamos a ser parte de la siembra de semillas el Sábado, Marzo 27 de las 1:30pm-2:30pm. En este evento invitaremos a familias Inmigrantes e Indígenas del Sur para sembrar las semillas del futuro. Estando pendientes de la pandemia, los invitamos a usted y a su familia a estar presentes con cubrebocas y manteniendo sana distancia.
Si usted o su familia desean saber mas de Comida del Pueblo mandenos mensaje o llámenos al 707 - 683 - 5293
Centro del Pueblo- Humboldt is a Sanctuary County for Immigrants Affiliate Program of Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous People www.CdPueblo.com
P.O. Box 4569 Arcata CA, 95518
(707) 683-5293
Dear Community,
Centro del Pueblo is happy to declare that the Community Garden in the corner of F and 11th street on Wiyot territory, Arcata, is a Sanctuary. The city of Arcata was declared a Sanctuary in 2016. Humboldt County voted in 2018 to declare the county a sanctuary for immigrants. The sanctuary law was created to generate ties of trust, respect and diversity within the immigrant community and the authorities.
This law impedes the local resources destined for collaboration between local authorities and ICE. This law promotes the reunification of families,and the rights of parents to decide over the custody of their kids in the case of deportation. This law prohibits the abuse of ICE such as hospital arrests, violent and arbitrary arrests. The sanctuary law signifies that families are united so we can grow our own food.
Caring for a Sanctuary Garden entails a multigenerational and multicultural space for the people who have immigrated to the United States, in which we recognize ourselves as stewards of the land and collaborate as producers of food. At the same time we thank our relatives Indigenous to the North in Wiyot land. It is also a response to the lack of access to food and nutrients in the homes of migrant families.
Meanwhile we invite you to be part of the planting of seeds on Saturday, March 27 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm. In this event we invite folks and families who identify as Indegnous of the South and immigrants to plant the seeds of the future. Acknowledging the pandemic, we invite you and your family to be present while maintaining a safe distance and wearing face coverings.
If you or your family wish to know more of Comida del Pueblo please send us a message or call us at 707-683-5293.