Cool, frosty and windy weather ahead

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – It’s going to get chilly and windy and there may be frost.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26. The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Warning for the frost and a Red Flag Advisory indicating increased fire hazards.

“A cool and very dry airmass will move into the area this afternoon and persist into Monday,” states an advisory from the NWS. “This will bring strong winds to the ridges. In the valleys winds will be much lighter, especially overnight and this will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight with most valleys seeing lows tonight in the mid 20s to low 30s. This is expected to be coldest night of the season in many areas.”

Temperatures as low as 33 degrees may result in frost formation.

The frost warning applies to interior Del Norte County, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino coast counties.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” warns the NWS.

The NWS has also issued a Red Flag Warning, which means the weather will present fire dangers.

“An exceptionally dry airmass will spread across northern California this afternoon into early next week,” states the NWS warning. “Strong east to northeast winds will develop Sunday afternoon and remain strong through Monday, particularly across exposed mountain slopes and ridges. The combination of dry vegetation, low humidity values, and strong winds will yield a critical to extremely critical fire weather threat.”

