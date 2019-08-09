Conserve water during system repairs

City of Arcata press release

ARCATA RESIDENTS ASKED TO CONSERVE WATER WHILE HUMBOLDT BAY MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MAKES IMPROVEMENTS IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER

Arcata, CA, August 9, 2019 – The City of Arcata is asking Arcata residents to conserve water while Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District makes scheduled improvements in August and September.

Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District supplies Arcata with water, and they have scheduled valve replacements at their facility on Wednesday, August 14, Wednesday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the work required for this project, Arcata’s water supply will be shut down while the work is taking place. Customers may notice a small decrease in water pressure along with a slight increase in chlorine residual in their water during this time.

The City is encouraging residents to conserve water to maintain an adequate water supply and ensure fire protection reserves during these shutdown periods.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to community members. For more information, please call (707) 825-2129.