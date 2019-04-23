Companion Animal Foundation: Wendy is playful, cuddly and ready for her forever home

Wendy, by some mystery, is the last of her sibling waiting to be adopted. She is a sweet Akita mix who has already shown that she gets along well with other dogs, cats and all humans.

Her fosters all remark on how well behaved she is, especially when she sits and waits while a car passes during her walks. At about 3 and a half months, she is playful, cuddly, and ready to find her forever home.

If you would like to see if Wendy could be the right pup for you, head over to 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata to meet her and fill out an application!

We’re always happy to set up an adoption trial to see how they adjust to your household. Animal visitation hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a photo ID.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites and are up to date on their vaccines. If you have any questions about a particular animal or would like to know more about the adoption process, give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or email [email protected].

Our adoptable animals can be found online at cafanimals.org.

