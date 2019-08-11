Companion Animal Foundation: The Powerpuff Kittens of Sunny Brae

Sugar, spice, and everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect kittens. But Professor Whiskers accidentally added an extra ingredient to the concoction – Chemical Purr. 

Thus, the Powerpuff Kittens were born! Using their ultra-super cuddling powers, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to fighting catnip crimes and finding the perfect lap to snuggle up on. 

Bubbles

These super-powered sisters are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 

Please be aware that the animals featured here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826-PETS (7387) or come by to fill out an application. We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone! 

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. 







