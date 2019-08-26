Companion Animal Foundation: Ready for take off!

This week we're excited to introduce you to Miss Amelia! A loving mom of three, Amelia has taken up temporary residence in our Blue Lake Store to give her more room to stretch her legs than our kitten room has the capacity for.

Ever the social butterfly, Amelia enjoys rubbing up on the ankles of shoppers and asking for attention with her trademark "chirp." She is also quite the explorer – channeling the spirit of her namesake, Amelia Earhart – and we can tell she is eager to begin her next great adventure.

If you're interested in meeting Amelia, please come by our Blue Lake Thrift Store, 410 Railroad Ave., Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All other adoptable animals are available to be visited at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Please be aware that the animals featured here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. For more information about a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826-PETS (7387). Applications are available in both of our stores or online at cafanimals.org.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.















