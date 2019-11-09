Companion Animal Foundation: Purrfect pets available right meow

This week we’d like to introduce you to a few of our adult cats currently searching for their forever homes! Now that all of our adoptable cats and kittens have moved to our spacious new adoption center, we have the capacity to take in a few larger cats that we did not have adequate room for in our previous location.

Though they love to bask in the sunshine with the other kittens, they are patiently waiting to find their families and would make great additions to any household in need of a permanent cuddle companion.

Serenity, Bonbon, Penguin, Joyce and Arizona range in age from 9 months to approximately 3 years old.

Penguin, the only male of the group, was surrendered by a loving home that could not care for him any longer while sweet Bonbon was left behind by her family when they moved away. Serenity, Joyce and Arizona are our resident “moms” and have all raised litters of their own. Now it’s their turn to be pampered!

If you would like to meet with any of these five fabulous felines, come by our new adoption center at 3954 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (right in front of The Farm Store off U.S. Highway 101!) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.

For information, call us at (707) 296-4629 or email [email protected].















