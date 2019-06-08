Companion Animal Foundation: Mystery breed wildlings are smile sources

Arya, Sansa, Tyrion, Jaime, and Bran are ready to find their forever castles!

These 12-week-old mystery breed wildlings hail from Hoopa and came into our care following a Neuter Scooter event (for more information about the traveling Neuter Scooter, check out neuterscooter.com or the K’ima:w Medical Center’s Facebook page).

The siblings are a constant source of smiles for all that meet them and we’re hoping to find them homes that are prepared for an abundance of energy, mischief, and cuddles.

Our adoptable dogs are available to view at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Please be advised that animals posted here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or come by to fill out an application. We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone!

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.













