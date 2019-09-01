Companion Animal Foundation: May the woof be with you

Attention people of Earth! This week we’re excited to introduce you to Luke, Leia and Chewbacca, some of the sweetest, most social puppies this side of the galaxy.

These siblings were found cuddled up together on the side of the road and have transformed into the playful, loving, scruffy nerfherders they were destined to be.

We don’t know their breed or background, but we are fairly certain Luke and Chewbacca will be larger dogs based on their paw size and growth rate while Leia has a more petite frame.

All three puppies have a lot of playful energy and would make wonderful companions for adventures near and far, far away.

Luke, Leia and Chewbacca are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Please be advised that animals posted here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826- PETS (7387) or come by to fill out an application.

We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to expedite the application process, as everyone must meet the animal first before the application can be approved.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.















