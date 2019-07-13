Companion Animal Foundation: Let’s find homes for Freckles and friends

Crystal, Pearl, Slate, Mica, and Freckles are looking for their forever homes! These five patient pups have been participating in our annual summer children’s camp and have been working hard with the kids on managing their puppy energy, minding their manners and developing basic training skills.

Freckles was being given away on the Arcata Plaza by someone who did not feel they could properly care for her and was subsequently brought to us by a concerned community member.

She fit right in with Crystal, Pearl, Slate and Mica, members of a litter of eight that came to us from Hoopa, also of unknown parentage. Based on their paw size and growth rate, we believe all five puppies will grow up to be relatively large, likely over 60 lbs.

The other four members of the litter are currently on adoption trials, so we are waiting to hear if it is going to be a great fit before we declare them officially adopted. Keep an eye on the adoption page on our website at cafanimals.org for updates!

Our adoptable animals are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Because this group will be participating in the final week of summer camp, they will not be available to see visitors from July 9 through Friday, July 12. Visiting hours will resume as normal on Saturday, July 13.

Please be advised that animals posted here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826- PETS (7387) or come by to fill out an application. We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to expedite the application process, as everyone must meet the animal first before the application can be approved.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.
















