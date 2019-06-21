Companion Animal Foundation: Kitten season commences with a sweet batch of fuzzy felines

It’s officially kitten season! Our animal room at the Sunny Brae Thrift Store is filling up with young litters that are not quite ready to be adopted yet, but they will be available in the next few weeks. In the meantime, why not pay a visit to one of our fabulous pet partners?

Humboldt Pet Supply, at 145 G St. in Arcata, is currently hosting two pairs of sweet and sassy siblings that are more than ready to find their forever homes: long-haired brother/sister duo Leanna and Linus and tuxedo brothers Stefan and Damon.

Though each kitten would thrive as a single pet, we always like to encourage those with the time and space to consider adopting two as they tend to keep each other entertained and out of attention-seeking mischief.

Leanna, Linus, Stefan and Damon are available to be visited during Humboldt Pet Supply’s business hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday).

We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone! If you’re interested in adoption, swing by 88 Sunny Brae Center to fill out an application or print one out from cafanimals.org under the “FAQs and Forms” section. Please be aware that the animals featured here may have applications in the process of being reviewed.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines. For additional questions or inquiries, give us a call at (707) 826-PETS (7387) or email [email protected].















