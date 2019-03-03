Companion Animal Foundation: Brace yourself. Kitty season is almost upon us – Fix a Feral for $15

Kitten season is quickly approaching! Now is the time to spay and neuter your neighborhood feral cats.

We are happy to announce that we’re offering a Fix a Feral for $15 offer, which is a discount on our already existing feral spay/neuter voucher program. We are able to offer vouchers to anyone living from Arcata north to Orleans, east to Hoopa, and all areas in between. Humane traps are available free of charge and we require a $65 deposit which is returned to you when our traps are returned.

We can help in educating on how to most successfully trap entire feral populations. This program is not for pet cats and ear tipping is required. Trapping and fixing feral cats is a powerful service to offer your community, and can significantly reduce future populations. If you feed they’ll breed, so if you feed them please fix them. Please call us at (707) 826-7387 and stop by at our Sunny Brae store at 88 Sunny Brae Center!















