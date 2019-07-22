Companion Animal Foundation: A Tornado of Tuxedos

These black and white kittens are always dressed to impress! Damon (M), Sunny (M), S’mores (F), Buttercup (F), Bubbles (F), and Myrtle (F) come from five separate litters and seem to have received the memo that attire is formal while waiting for a forever home.

Though they share similar physical characteristics, each one continues to surprise us with their individual quirks and uniquely affectionate personalities.

Damon, Bubbles and Myrtle are the toy-hunters of the group; we’ll often spot one with a prized catnip mouse clutched proudly between their teeth.

An active household with lots of room to play would be ideal for them. Sunny, Buttercup and S’mores love to be held and usually have their purr motors primed and at the ready.

We would love to match them up with families that have plenty of cuddling time available.

All of our adoptable cats are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Please be aware that the animals featured here may have applications in the process of being reviewed.

If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826-PETS (7387) or come by to fill out an application.

We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone!

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites and are up to date on their vaccines.

cafanimals.org
















