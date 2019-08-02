Companion Animal Foundation: A tale of two brothers

Mica and Slate are still looking for a place to call home! These charming, playful brothers are approximately 3.5 months old and are of the esteemed “mystery mix” breed.

Hailing from Hoopa, Mica and Slate are the last two of their litter of eight to find their forever family.

While similar in temperament, both boys are developing delightfully distinctive personalities. Slate is usually the more excitable of the two and will often be the first to approach new visitors. He would fit in very well with a family that spends lots of time outdoors or someone looking for a adventure buddy.

Mica can seem a bit more reserved at first, but he is an incredibly loving, calm boy that is equally happy cuddling up by the fire or sticking with the pack on the beach. Could you provide one of these loyal and friendly brothers with a permanent place of their own?

Our adoptable animals are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Please be advised that animals posted here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826- PETS (7387) or come by to fill out an application. We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to expedite the application process, as everyone must meet the animal first before the application can be approved.

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.















