Companion Animal Foundation: A lap-ready Ragdoll – the incredible Iggy

This week we’re excited to introduce you to Iggy, a one-year-old Ragdoll mix with the super powers of ultra affection, extreme playfulness and superb napping!

This is Iggy’s second time looking for a home through Companion Animal Foundation. His first adopter was not quite prepared for one of the most common of cat behaviors: scratching exciting things. Plenty of scratching posts and toy stimulation usually does the trick, but we happily took Iggy back into our care rather than let him go through the inhumane process of being declawed.

Iggy absolutely loves spending time with the other kittens and would do wonderfully either as a single pet or as the newest member of a family with a pack of their own already. Could you spare your lap for the Incredible Iggy?

All of our adoptable cats are available to meet at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Please be aware that the animals featured here may have applications in the process of being reviewed. If you are interested in a specific animal, please give us a call at (707) 826-7387 or come by to fill out an application. We recommend bringing your family or roommates with you to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone!

All of the animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.















