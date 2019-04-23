Community Forest Volunteer Work Day this Saturday, April 27

HELP MAINTAIN TRAILS AT THE ARCATA COMMUNITY FOREST ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27

ARCATA COMMUNITY FOREST – The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council Volunteer Trail Stewards are seeking volunteers to assist with maintaining trails at the Arcata Community Forest on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Work will take place on the connecting trail between Redwood Park and 14th Street, and will include a variety of tasks required to rehabilitate the trail. As always, this work day will take place rain or shine, and volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Community Forest parking lot on the east end of 14th Street. The parking lot is small, so participants may want to consider parking in the main Redwood Park parking lot and walking to 14th Street to meet the group. From there, volunteers will walk to the work site.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and to wear a long-sleeved shirt, work pants, boots and to bring gloves and a reusable water. Extra gloves, tools, lunch and beverages will be provided.

For more information, call (707) 822-8184 or email [email protected].