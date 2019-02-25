College Life Today: Don’t be afraid – walk in and make new friends

Maria Overton

Special to the Union

COLLEGE OF THE REDWOODS – College was pretty lonely and boring until I walked into the MCDC, the Multi-Cultural & Diversity Center at College of the Redwoods. Before that day, I just didn’t have many friends and I didn’t really feel like I belonged.

But it didn’t take long after entering the Center feel like I had a community. I had a clear sense of belonging.

It was a place I could go, sit down with friends, enjoy a cup of coffee and relax. I could talk about things that are going on in my life and have a group of people who wouldn’t judge me for my thoughts and views.

The MCDC has several events throughout the semester like movie night, author talks, community presentations, and group talks on various topics.

I recently joined the MCDC Student Ambassador club. It’s a club that promotes a welcome environment for all students. It helps direct students to services that are needed, helps students realize that they are not alone, provides a welcome environment for all students to share their experiences.

This club has helped me branch out of my comfort zone, allowing me to make new friends and connections within the community.

CR’s Multi-Cultural & Diversity Center celebrates all types of ethnicities and provides a place where you can be yourself free from prejudice.

I really enjoy the club, which has allowed me to get out of my comfort zone by doing speeches in classrooms, getting to know different cultures and ways of living, and allowed me to view the world a bit differently.

I know that joining the Student Ambassador team has helped me feel more a part of something, helped the school feel a little bit more like home, and provided me with a new family so I don’t feel so alone. Come on in. You’re more than welcome, and we want to hear your story.

Maria Overton is a student-athlete who is studying business at College of the Redwoods. She is one of the students documenting her college experience on social media with Get Ready Humboldt. Find more at GetReadyHumboldt.com.















