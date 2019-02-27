Climate change talk at Bayside’s HUUF as Sunny Brae solarizes

Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

BAYSIDE – “Toward a New Personal Norm for Our Climate” is the presentation on Sunday, March 3 at both 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. by Connie Roser-Renouf, Ph.D. at the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bayside.

As a scientist working through George Mason University in Washington, D.C., Dr. Renouf has studied how people communicate about climate change. One of her key findings is that simply talking about your concerns about climate change helps change peoples’ views and their willingness to take action.

“Interpersonal influence is a great engine of social change, greater than what’s in the news media or what’s said by political leaders,” Dr. Renouf says. In the service she will discuss how to have these kind of conversations, and why they work.

The Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 24 Fellowship Way, off Jacoby Creek Rd., in Bayside. Childcare is available during the service.















