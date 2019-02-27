Climate change talk at Bayside’s HUUF as Sunny Brae solarizes

LET THE SUN SHINE Junior Warden Ralph Till examines the array of solar panels mounted on the south roof over the sanctuary of St. Albans Episcopal Church. On Sunday, March 3, at its 10:30 a.m. service, the church, located in the Sunny Brae neighborhood of Arcata, will bless its newly installed photovoltaic system. The south roof over its sanctuary is sporting an array of twenty 350-watt solar panels in two rows. The solar panels will not only reduce St. Alban’s energy bill, it will also reduce St. Alban’s carbon footprint. “The installation of the solar panels is just one part of St. Alban’s creation care ministry, which seeks to heal, defend, and work toward justice for all God's creation and to respect the kinship and connection of all that God created through education, advocacy and action,” stated a press release from the church. The solar panels were installed by Roger with the help of St. Alban’s parishioners Bob Webb, Ralph Till and Stefan Hall. Purchase of the panels was made possible by a generous bequest from longtime parishioner Maureen Johannsen. It is a 7,000-watt grid tie solar installation with central inverter. The panels are mounted on Tron Ridge XRIW. The Fronious inverter has a 7,600-watt capacity. Submitted photo
Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
BAYSIDE – “Toward a New Personal Norm for Our Climate” is the presentation on Sunday, March 3 at both 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. by Connie Roser-Renouf, Ph.D. at the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bayside.
As a scientist working through George Mason University in Washington, D.C., Dr. Renouf has studied how people communicate about climate change. One of her key findings is that simply talking about your concerns about climate change helps change peoples’ views and their willingness to take action.
“Interpersonal influence is a great engine of social change, greater than what’s in the news media or what’s said by political leaders,” Dr. Renouf says. In the service she will discuss how to have these kind of conversations, and why they work.
The Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 24 Fellowship Way, off Jacoby Creek Rd., in Bayside. Childcare is available during the service.