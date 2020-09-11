City of Arcata, RCAA start Spartina extraction at the Marsh Friday

City of Arcata

INVASIVE PLANT REMOVAL NEAR THE ARCATA MARSH & WILDLIFE SANCTUARY WILL BEGIN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

ARCATA – ​The City of Arcata is partnering with the Redwood Community Action Agency to remove an invasive plant, known as Spartina densiflora,​ on I Street a​ t the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.

Spartina removal helps fulfill wetland mitigation requirements for the construction of Arcata’s portion of the Humboldt Bay Trail. “Wetland mitigation” helps to enhance, restore or preserve wetlands that have been subject to unavoidable wetland impacts, and this project will help to enhance the native salt marsh habitat.

This project begins on Friday, Sept. 11 near South I Street and McDaniel Slough, and work required for this project includes the use of a machine that helps remove dense areas of Spartina known as a “Marsh Masher,” in addition to hand crew work.

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and access to the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary will not be impacted. The project is currently expected to be completed over the next month, though work will not occur on a daily basis.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.