City of Arcata proclaims Coronavirus Emergency

CITY OF ARCATA RELEASES PROCLAMATION CONFIRMING THE EXISTENCE OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY

Arcata, CA, March 21, 2020 – In support of Humboldt County and the State of California’s orders for residents to stay at home and take all necessary precautions to slow the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Arcata has taken steps today to formally recognize the existence of a local emergency.

This Proclamation does not signify an increased risk to Arcata residents, but strongly acknowledges the existing risk COVID-19 poses to the community.

The Proclamation allows the City additional flexibility to acquire resources, manage essential City staff, provide or receive mutual aid from other jurisdictions and assists in securing State and Federal Disaster funds.

In release of the Proclamation, City Manager Karen Diemer said, “As a community, we have done a tremendous job responding collectively to the call for social distancing, to stay in our residences and care for those most vulnerable. We recognize the unique nature of this public health emergency, which takes each of us doing our part to stay healthy and not strain our healthcare system beyond capacity. Our City team is working around the clock to respond to the unfolding circumstances related to slowing the spread of this pandemic. This proclamation, which cities across the nation are issuing, is an important administrative step required to accomplish the City’s mission to reduce the risks and effects of COVID-19.”

Arcata residents are encouraged to continue to stay current on information regarding the City and County’s local response to COVID-19 online at cityofarcata.org and humboldtgov.org/2018/Humboldt-Health-Alert.

The proclamation:

Of the

City of Arcata confirming The existence of a local emergency

March 21, 2020

(by the City Manager, Director of Emergency Services)

WHEREAS, Title II, Chapter 6, Emergency Operations and Functions, of the City of Arcata Municipal Code empowers the City Manager as Director of Emergency Services to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when circumstances described therein exist; and

WHEREAS, said Emergency Organization and Functions Chapter of the Arcata Municipal Code defines "Local Emergency" to include the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the territorial limits of the City of Arcata, caused by such conditions that include an epidemic or disease; and

WHEREAS, International, State, and Local health and government authorities are responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus named “SARSCoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” abbreviated COVID-19, (“COVID-19”), first detected in December 2019; and

WHEREAS, the State of California has worked in close collaboration with the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States Health and Human Services Agency, and local health departments since December 2019 to monitor and plan for the potential spread of COVID-19 to the United States; and

WHEREAS, the CDC considers the COVID-19 virus to be a very serious public health threat with outcomes ranging from mild sickness to severe respiratory illness and death, and that certain populations face elevated risk with widespread transmission of COVID-19 translating into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time thereby creating a public calamity in which other infrastructures may also be affected; and

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a Public Health Emergency to aid the nation's local healthcare communities in responding to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020 with 114 countries reporting 118,000 individuals as having contracted the COVID-19 virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, Humboldt County Health Officer declared a Local Health Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in California and beyond; and

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, California Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-25-20 requiring all residents to heed any orders and guidance of state and local health officials, including the imposition of social distancing measures to control the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 19, 2020, Humboldt County Health Officer issued an order directing all individuals living in Humboldt County to shelter in their residences except to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in essential activities, to cease all non-essential travel, and further ordering all non-essential businesses to cease operations at physical locations; and

WHEREAS, on March 19, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 directing all forty-million California residents to stay at home indefinitely except for workers in the 16 critical infrastructure sectors identified by the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) who are required to maintain continuity of operations for these vital systems and facilities; and

WHEREAS, if COVID-19 spreads in California at a rate comparable to the rate of spread in other countries, the number of persons requiring medical care may exceed locally available resources; and

WHEREAS, controlling or slowing epidemic and disease outbreaks through implementation of the State and County COVID-19 response orders and through following CDC Guidelines will help to limit the spread of infection within our communities, and most importantly within local healthcare delivery systems; and

WHEREAS, State agencies and political sub-divisions have statutory authority to take numerous actions to protect the public health, safety and welfare, including: providing extraordinary services through mutual aid consistent with agreements (Govt. Code §§ 8631, 8632), the costs of which shall constitute a legal charge against the State when approved by the Governor (Govt. Code §8633); and promulgating orders and regulations necessary to provide for the protection of life and property, including the imposition of curfews within designated boundaries where necessary to preserve the public order and safety (Govt. Code §8634); and

WHEREAS, the purpose of a Local Emergency Proclamation is to provide extraordinary police powers, immunity from emergency actions, to authorize issuance of orders and regulations, and activate pre-established emergency provisions; and

WHEREAS, a Local Emergency Proclamation can be a prerequisite for requesting State or Federal assistance; and

WHEREAS, the City Manager as Director of Emergency Services of the City of Arcata does hereby find:

That conditions of Local Emergency and extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen within the City of Arcata, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated response and that the City Council of the City of Arcata is not in session and cannot immediately be called into session; and

The Proclamation of a Local Emergency will allow the City of Arcata to access extraordinary police powers and resources as may be necessary to best protect the public health, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOW, THEREFORE, I HEREBY PROCLAIM that effective immediately and until further notice, a Local Emergency now exists throughout Arcata as a result of the circumstances described above; and

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that all City Officers and employees shall take all steps requested by the City Manager to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to prevent or alleviate harmful impacts from the disease, and to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency and other state and federal relief as may be available to reimburse the City for the expenses it incurs in addressing this emergency; and

BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that during the existence of said Local Emergency the powers, functions, and duties of the emergency organization of this City as outlined in Title II, Chapter 6, Emergency Operations and Functions shall be in place.

Dated: 3/21/2020 By:

Karen T. Diemer

City Manager/ Director of Emergency Services

