City of Arcata issues statement in support of the LGBTQ+ Community

Acts of vandalism to a City planter that was displaying flags and decorations to recognize and celebrate Pride Month have served as a reminder to the importance of remaining active in affirming the City’s commitment to support our LGBTQ+ community members and visitors. When events like this occur in our community it is important to consider the messages that the City conveys through both our words and our actions.

At the Arcata City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 7, the City Council approved the following statement, provided on behalf of Councilmember Emily Goldstein, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

City of Arcata Statement in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community

During the last week of pride month two acts were committed against the LGBTQ+ community in Arcata.

At the corner of 18th and H St the perpetrators of these acts burned a pride flag flown in a small community garden. Later that week, the community gathered to mourn this act and show the strength of the LGBTQ+ community here in Arcata. As part of this gathering, community members hung small rainbow flag ornaments on a tree in the garden. The next day the tree had been cut down and removed, presumably by the same people that burned the flag. While we are grateful no physical harm came to any members of our community, these are acts of hate and violence.

We as a city stand with our LGBTQ+ siblings and unequivocally denounce these and any acts of violence and hatred.

These acts should serve as a reminder to us that we still have a long way to go to ensuring the equity and safety of all of our LGBTQ+ community members. This is just the start of the conversation and one that needs to be had again and again.

We invite our community to join in the conversation. Together we must actively and tirelessly work for equity and justice for all.

To learn more about how you can support the local LGBTQ+ community or if you are in search of support, please visit queerhumboldt.org.

The City of Arcata continues to make efforts to become a more welcoming community through intentful actions as set annually through equity arcata. Please visit equityarcata.com to learn more.

Photo of community members who gathered to speak out against hate on the corner of H and 18th Streets in Arcata after a Pride Flag from the garden on the same corner had been found burned. Photo by Mark McKenna.