City of Arcata corrects date of hearing on Chapman House

City of Arcata

ARCATA – On December 25, 2019 the Mad River Union posted a Notice of Public Hearing of the Arcata City Council, notifying the public that the Council would be deliberating a designation of the “Chapman House” at 974 10th Street as a local historic landmark. The given date published was incorrect. The project is scheduled for a public hearing of the Arcata City Council on Thursday January 16, 2020, not Wednesday January 15. The meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. in the Arcata City Council Chambers, at 736 F Street, Arcata. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this error may have caused.