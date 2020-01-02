City of Arcata corrects date of hearing on Chapman House

ARCATA – On December 25, 2019  the Mad River Union posted a Notice of Public Hearing of the Arcata City Council, notifying the public that the Council would be deliberating a designation of the “Chapman House” at 974 10th Street as a  local historic landmark. The given date published was incorrect. The project is scheduled for a public hearing of the Arcata City Council on Thursday January 16, 2020, not Wednesday January 15. The meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. in the Arcata City Council Chambers, at 736 F Street, Arcata. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this error may have caused.

 

