City of Arcata announces new COVID-19 protocols

NEW ARCATA CITY HALL COVID-19 PROTOCOL IN PLACE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Arcata, CA, March 17, 2020 – In collaboration with state and federal recommendations that support efforts to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19, Arcata City Hall will have limited access to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Face to face interaction with City staff will only be available by appointment.
To continue to serve the public during this unprecedented time, the City has made the following adjustments:
Water & Sewer Billing
The Finance Department will continue to receive water and sewer payments during this time.
• Residents have the option to pay water and sewer bills online at arcata.merchanttransact.com or by phone by calling the City’s automated bill system at (707) 827-1114. Credit and debit cards will be accepted with these payment methods.
• For those who require cash or check transactions, drop boxes are located in the City Hall parking lot off 7th Street and next to the USPS mailbox outside of City Hall on F Street.
• Call (707) 822-5951 (dial 1 to reach a live representative) or email [email protected] to make special service requests, in-person appointments or for other City-related billing inquiries.
Building & Engineering
• Building permits and Inspections can be submitted or made by emailing [email protected] or by calling (707) 822-5956 or (707) 825-2128.
• Information related to encroachment permits, parking permits, sewer lateral certificates and other general information inquiries can be made by emailing the Building & Engineering Department at [email protected] or by calling (707) 825-2128 or (707) 825-2147.
• For inquiries related to Streetlights and Water & Sewer email [email protected] or call (707) 825-2175.
Community Development Planning
To reach the Community Development Department please email [email protected] or call (707) 825-5955.
• Cannabis-related inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].
• Residents with Tenant-Based Rental Assistance questions are asked to call (707) 825-2152.
Public Transportation
Arcata & Mad River Transit (AMRTS) will be operating with reduced bus service until further notice. The Orange Bus Route will be the only operating bus route available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice. Email transit inquiries [email protected] or call (707) 822-3775.
• Amtrak Tickets can be purchased at amtrak.com or by calling 1-800-872-7245.
• Greyhound tickets can be purchased at greyhound.com or by calling 1-800-231-2222.
Arcata Police Department Services
Emergency services provided by the Arcata Police Department will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
• In order for first responders to prepare accordingly, when calling 911 for emergency assistance, community members are asked to let the dispatcher know if experiencing flu-like symptoms.
• Community members are encouraged to call (707) 822-2428 for non-emergency related assistance to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure to the community and first responders before visiting the Police Department office.
• Parking tickets can be paid on-line at paymycite.com or by calling (707) 822-2428.
• Preferential Parking applications can be paid for and made on-line also at paymycite.com.
• Alarm permit payments may be paid over the phone or by calling (707) 822-2428.
• All cash or check payments can be dropped off at the drop box located outside the Police Department Office or mailed to City of Arcata Attn: APD.
• Records Requests can be submitted via email to [email protected] faxed to (707) 822-7936
● Live Scan fingerprinting services have been suspended until further notice.
Environmental Services & Recreation
Please email [email protected] or call (707) 822-8184 to reach the Environmental Services Department
● The Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center is closed to the public until further notice.
● Public open spaces, City Parks, the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary will remain open with enhanced cleaning at playgrounds. All public trails remain open to the public, and community members are highly encouraged to practice social distancing while enjoying the trails and playgrounds.
• All recreation programs have been suspended until further notice. Email [email protected] or call (707) 822-7091 to reach the Arcata Recreation Division.
City Manager's Office
For all general inquiries, email [email protected] or call (707) 822-5359.
• Public records requests can be made by emailing the City Clerk at [email protected].
• Community members who wish to submit public comment for the City Council teleconference meeting taking place on Wednesday, March 18 are asked to email [email protected] or drop off written comments via the drop boxes located in the City Hall parking lot off of 7th Street and next to the USPS mailbox outside of City Hall on F Street. Public comment must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
• Members of the public may view the City Council meeting live at 6 p.m. online at cityofarcata.org or on YouTube.
• Community members may choose to watch the teleconferenced meeting in City Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F Street. City Council will not be physically present, and a portal will be available for attendees to make public comment during the meeting. Those who choose to attend the meeting in-person are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart. Every other chair will be available for use, and overflow will be allowed in City Hall's lobby. Those who are feeling sick, seniors and individuals with underlying health issues are advised to watch the meeting from home and submit public comment in advance by email.
The City of Arcata is monitoring COVID-19 and is working with, and following all recommended guidelines from, the Centers for Disease Control, the California Department of Public Health and the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services.
The City is dedicated to keeping the community and informed during this unprecedented time, and is taking these steps for the health and safety of the public. Please visit cityofarcata.org for the City's latest COVID-19 updates.