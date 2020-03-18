City of Arcata announces new COVID-19 protocols

NEW ARCATA CITY HALL COVID-19 PROTOCOL IN PLACE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Arcata, CA, March 17, 2020 – ​In collaboration with state and federal recommendations that support efforts to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19, Arcata City Hall will have limited access to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Face to face interaction with City staff will only be available by appointment.

To continue to serve the public during this unprecedented time, the City has made the following adjustments:

Water & Sewer Billing

The Finance Department will continue to receive water and sewer payments during this time.

• Residents have the option to pay water and sewer bills online at ​arcata.merchanttransact.com​ or by phone by calling the City’s automated bill system at (707) 827-1114. Credit and debit cards will be accepted with these payment methods.

• For those who require cash or check transactions, drop boxes are located in the City Hall parking lot off 7th Street and next to the USPS mailbox outside of City Hall on F Street.

• Call (707) 822-5951 (dial 1 to reach a live representative) or email ​[email protected]​ to make special service requests, in-person appointments or for other City-related billing inquiries.

Building & Engineering

• Building permits and Inspections can be submitted or made by emailing ​[email protected]​ or by calling (707) 822-5956 or (707) 825-2128.

• Information related to encroachment permits, parking permits, sewer lateral certificates and other general information inquiries can be made by emailing the Building & Engineering Department at [email protected]​ or by calling (707) 825-2128 or (707) 825-2147.

• For inquiries related to Streetlights and Water & Sewer email ​[email protected]​ or call (707) 825-2175.

Community Development Planning

To reach the Community Development Department please email ​[email protected]​ or call (707) 825-5955.

• Cannabis-related inquiries can be emailed to ​[email protected]​.

• Residents with Tenant-Based Rental Assistance questions are asked to call (707) 825-2152.

Public Transportation

Arcata & Mad River Transit (AMRTS) will be operating with reduced bus service until further notice. The Orange Bus Route will be the only operating bus route available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice. Email transit inquiries [email protected]​ or call (707) 822-3775.

• Amtrak Tickets can be purchased at ​amtrak.com​ or by calling 1-800-872-7245.

• Greyhound tickets can be purchased at ​greyhound.com​ or by calling 1-800-231-2222.