Roimnord Gwomplin

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Weary of passing ordinances and fine-tuning the Arcata Municipal Code to manage the ever-changing vagaries of human behavior, the City Council last week decreed that all Arcata residents simply assume the form of glowing orbs of love energy by decade’s end.

“This will solve any number of problems,” said Mayor Sofia Pereira. “We feel the timeline is ambitious, but doable.”

Police Chief Brian “Captain Clipper” Ahearn said that accelerating human evolution to milestones not previously expected until the year 4,019 will not just calm the streets, but improve the city budget’s bottom line. “We can delete the line item for purchasing handcuffs,” he said, noting the difficulty of attaching steel bracelets to glowing tendrils of ectoplasm.

Most of the City Council has already undertaken their transformation to something less prone to violations of the Arcata Municipal Code, and drooling.

Pereira, leading by example, has assumed the form of a radiant nebular plasma, an interim phase she promised to improve on.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

One councilmember not on the love-orb train is Brett Watson, who appeared content to remain a ghost driving a skeleton wrapped in meat – for now.

Contacted at his new Mister’s men’s club, Watson said any evolutionary leaps will have to wait, as he intends to get his money’s worth out of a set of custom-tailored smoking jackets he just ordered. “Ring-a-ding-ding!” Watson observed between puffs on a faux-ivory Meerschaum pipe.

Professional meeting-goer Kent Sawatsky, representing the 62,000-member Humboldt Coalition League of Alliances, told the council during Oral Communication that he appreciated the councilmembers and city staff for their “pro-active effforts and positive intentions.” But he warned that the council’s overlapping Chi matrices constitute a Brown Act violation and that they will likely be sued, lose all of their personal assets and live out their lives in the gutter, rooting for grubs and discarded wads of chewing gum for sustenance, eventually perishing, penniless and unloved. “Thank you,” he concluded.

Humboldt Baykeeper noted “concerns” with the civic orb-quest, and said it is “monitoring the situation.”















