Citizen report leads to two arrests, array of charges

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at about 12:29 a.m., officers with the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Q Street for the report of a hit and run which had just occurred. It was reported by a witness that a white pickup truck pulling a trailer had struck a fence and fled the scene. The truck was located a short time later by officers on Janes Road.

The driver of the truck, identified as Eureka resident Blake Gregory Moreland, 33, was subsequently arrested for PC 496(a)-Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after an investigation revealed that the truck Moreland was driving had been reported stolen to the Eureka Police Department. In the bed of the truck was a motorcycle that had also been reported stolen to the Eureka Police Department.

During the officer's investigation, it was also discovered that the trailer being towed by Moreland had just been stolen from the business he was seen fleeing from.

During a search incident to his arrest, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located in a bag belonging to Moreland.

The front seat passenger of the truck, identified as Eureka resident Amber Lee Dominguez, 25, was arrested for H&S 11364 - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Moreland and Dominguez were transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where Moreland was booked and lodged for PC 496(a)-Possession of Stolen Vehicle, PC 29880 (a)(1)- Felon in Possession of a Firearm and PC 12022.1- Felony Committed While Released on Bail. Dominguez was booked and lodged for H&S 11364- Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Arcata Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Arcata for their continued vigilance in reporting crime in their community and safeguarding their neighborhood.















