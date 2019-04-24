Cirque Du Shwazee’ magic at Arcata Playhouse

Arcata Playhouse

CREAMERY DISTRICT – The magic of the circus comes to the Arcata Playhouse in Cirque Du Schwazee’, an evening of family entertainment to benefit the Playhouse youth programs on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at 1251 Ninth St. in Arcata. The event combines elements of theater, live music, outdoor spectacle, circus and general merriment to create a fun experience for kids and adults alike.

This family friendly evening will feature acrobatics, comedy and clowning with guest appearances from Alyssa Hughlett, Dustin Curry, Willa McWhorter, Oscar Nava, Dell’Arte students and the hilarious Spring Break Workshop Kids from the Arcata Playhouse youth workshops all hosted by the great Schwazee’.

Live music provided by Gregg Moore and his band of merry musicians this event is sure to tickle your funny bone. Come early (5:30 to 6:45 p.m.) and catch the Sideshow Midway with carnival characters, puppetry, short films, a fortune teller, portrait artist, face painting and more. The show starts at 7 p.m. with the grand entrance of the Great Schwazee’ performed by Cleo DeOrio.

In addition to spring and summer workshops the Arcata Playhouse hosts a year round teen program and provides an artists in the schools program sending theater and art teachers to six different Humboldt County Schools. The Playhouse Family Fun Series rounds out the youth programs bringing exceptional performing artists from outside the area for school and public performances. The Cirque Schwazee’ benefit performance event supports all of these programs.

Tickets are $12 general, $8 for children 12 and under. They are available at Wildberries Market Place or reserve by calling (707) 822-1575.















